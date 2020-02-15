Dan Maff Recalls First ROH Show in 2002, Reveals His Personal Career Highlight

Dan Maff was the guest on ROH’s Ten Questions column this week, discussing his memories of the first ROH show in 2002 and more. You can see some highlights from the Q&A below:

On the best advice he’s ever received about the wrestling business: “‘Be more stubborn than any roadblock or obstacle that gets in the way of your progress.’ — Terry Funk. ‘Pressure is a privilege.’ — Dusty Rhodes.”

What’s on his bucket list: “Japan, Mexico, Canada. Winning the ROH World Tag Titles for a third time. Becoming ROH World Champion.”

On his guilty pleasure: “I love to eat. Playing Madden and MLB on my PS4. Proving people wrong that wrote me off.”

On his career highlight: “The ROH locker room demanding I get a job with ROH after Unauthorized in Ohio during the post-show meeting.”

On his memories of the first ROH show in 2002: “That first show was definitely something to never be forgotten. We were already told that this was going to be a roster that only included the best of the best from everywhere. If you were here, you were special. If you were here, you were included as one of the best of the best.

No one wanted to have a poor performance. Everyone wanted to do their part and knock it out of the park. It was literally an us versus the rest of the wrestling world mentality. As a new company, the entire roster wanted to be the alternative choice, the alternative product — hard-hitting and with a code of honor.”