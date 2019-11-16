Dan Maff vs. KTB Set for GCW Event This Month

– GCW announced KTB vs. Dan Maff for the upcoming event on November 27. You can check out the announcement below.

*PHILLY 11/27 UPDATE!* – 18 TIX LEFT – Just Added: MAFF

vs

KTB Also:

GAGE v COGAR

LLOYD v RUCKUS

H8 TRASH v YDNB

DEPPEN v VANDAGRIFF Get Tix:https://t.co/L3hWwLg3BP Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/NTodSdSiyG GCW presents

Chopper City in the Ghetto

Weds 11/27 – 8pm pic.twitter.com/KKJwBFNZHF — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 15, 2019