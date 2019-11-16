wrestling / News

Dan Maff vs. KTB Set for GCW Event This Month

November 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Dan Maff vs. KTB

– GCW announced KTB vs. Dan Maff for the upcoming event on November 27. You can check out the announcement below.

Dan Maff, GCW, Jeffrey Harris

