wrestling / News
Dan Maff vs. KTB Set for GCW Event This Month
November 16, 2019 | Posted by
– GCW announced KTB vs. Dan Maff for the upcoming event on November 27. You can check out the announcement below.
*PHILLY 11/27 UPDATE!*
– 18 TIX LEFT –
Just Added:
MAFF
vs
KTB
Also:
GAGE v COGAR
LLOYD v RUCKUS
H8 TRASH v YDNB
DEPPEN v VANDAGRIFF
Get Tix:https://t.co/L3hWwLg3BP
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/NTodSdSiyG
GCW presents
Chopper City in the Ghetto
Weds 11/27 – 8pm pic.twitter.com/KKJwBFNZHF
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 15, 2019
