Danhausen Says He And Orange Cassidy Are Creating New Wrestling Fans
Danhausen and Orange Cassidy get a lot of criticism for being “goofy” elements on wrestling, but Danhausen counters that he’s making new wrestling fans. The Very Nice, Very Evil One spoke with HardLore for a new interview and talked about the criticism they get and how they’re bringing in people who wouldn’t normally watch wrestling.
Danhausen, who is set to team with Erick Redbeard on this week’s Rampage, told the site (per Fightful):
“I feel me and Orange Cassidy are the ‘go to’ people for people to complain about when people don’t like, ‘Oh, this is too goofy for wrestling.’ Also, we’re the two people I always hear, ‘Oh, my friends don’t like wrestling, but they love you two,’ and now they watch, or ‘Oh, I wasn’t really watching, but I saw you two, so I started.’ It’s a testament to, we’re creating new fans, which is what you should be doing as a wrestler. That’s exactly what all of our jobs should be and I feel only a handful of people are actually doing that.
“Whenever anyone comes up to me, it’s multiple people every single line I do a meet & greet, ‘I never watched wrestling, but I found you on YouTube.’ Great, that means I’m creating new fans who haven’t watched people like Dante Martin, who is a tremendous athlete. Now they’re watching him like, ‘Oh, this weird guy got me into this and now I can see Bryan Danielson, Dante Martin, Jade Cargill.'”
