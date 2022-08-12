Danhausen Says He And Orange Cassidy Are Creating New Wrestling Fans

Danhausen and Orange Cassidy get a lot of criticism for being “goofy” elements on wrestling, but Danhausen counters that he’s making new wrestling fans. The Very Nice, Very Evil One spoke with HardLore for a new interview and talked about the criticism they get and how they’re bringing in people who wouldn’t normally watch wrestling.

Danhausen, who is set to team with Erick Redbeard on this week’s Rampage, told the site (per Fightful):