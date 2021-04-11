Daniel Bryan Would Have Big E In a Bigger Role In WWE, Talks Main Eventing WrestleMania

Daniel Bryan knows who he would put in a larger spot in WWE, and discussed his pick in a new interview. Bryan spoke with Sporting News about his match at WrestleMania and more, and you can check out the highlights below:

On if he thought he’d be in another WrestleMania main event: “Probably not. It was funny because after the Elimination Chamber PPV last year I told the WWE that I had just a little over a year left on my contract and we need to figure out the best way to use me because when my contract is up I’m probably not going to wrestle anymore. I wanted to be able to put people over so this place could be better once I’m gone. In no way shape or form did that include me being in the main event of WrestleMania.”

On who should carry WWE into the future: “It’s hard, but that person would be Big E. He’s such a good talker, wrestler and so charismatic. He’s still in his early 30s, he looks the part, he can be funny or scary or everything in between. If I were in charge, he would have a bigger role. One of the things with wrestling is that you don’t know if somebody is going to succeed in the main event spot until you put them in the main event spot. You never know until they have that opportunity.”