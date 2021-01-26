Daniel Bryan On His Future In Wrestling, His Favorite Championship Run In WWE

Daniel Bryan was recently interviewed by Solo Wrestling, and he discussed a variety of subjects, including his future in wrestling, his favorite WWE Championship run, and much more. Here are the highlights (via PWInsider):

Daniel Bryan on his future in wrestling: “I’m still a full-time wrestler today but I don’t think I’ll be a full-time wrestler for much longer, but it’s weird because I’ve never considered the option of retirement. I want to fight until I’m old, and when I say old, I mean very old. I love wrestling and have always been inspired by people like Jerry Lawler and Terry Funk, and even some European wrestlers like Jonny Saint, who was still fighting in his 60s and maybe 70s, and not because they needed the money or because of this or because of the other, they did it because they loved to do it.

“And obviously, as you get older your style has to change because when I’m 50 I won’t be able to fight like I do now, and right now I can’t fight like I did when I was 25. You have to adapt and evolve. I still have a passion. very profound about this and I enjoy it very much, it is very difficult for me to accept the idea that I will not be able to do this again. Why?! Why?! Even if it is fighting in a veterans hall before 75 people, I would just do it for fun. It’s something I really like, so the idea of a full-time retirement is very boring for me.”

On his favorite run as WWE Champion: “Being the Planet Champion was by far my favorite. It’s interesting because in WWE my reigns have never been very good (laughs). I won the championship at WrestleMania XXX but had to vacate it sometime later due to a neck injury, and I also won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011 but lost it in 18 seconds at WrestleMania XXVIII. Those reigns didn’t feel as special as when I was Planet Champion and bad boy. I loved the way it started, and everyone who competes hates to lose a championship, but if we’re going to lose it, let it be in a great match at WrestleMania against someone who really deserves it, and that’s what happened when I lost that one against Kofi Kingston. I had a lot of fun with that reign and I loved the hemp championship.”