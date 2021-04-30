Daniel Bryan On His Contract Expiration Date and Plans Going Forward, Championing Other Talent

Daniel Bryan is set to face Roman Reigns with his Smackdown spot on the line on this week’s show, and Bryan weighed in on his status with WWE and more in a new interview. You can check out highlights of the interview with TV Line below:

On juggling his family life and his WWE work: “One of the pluses of my life is that I get to do this thing that I love and then when I come home, I don’t have to do anything else. When I get home, I’m just home and I can be fully present with my kids. The hard part is coming home and having energy on a day like Saturday [Bryan performs Friday night on SmackDown and will then fly home for his daughter’s birthday] where she’s going to want her Daddy to have maximum energy for her party. This morning, she was helping me set up the sprinklers for the first time, so that we can appropriately water the plants that we planted yesterday. It was harder before the pandemic, when you were doing all these untelevised live events, and also my wife [Brie Bella] was super busy because she owns three companies and does a reality show (Total Bella). Since the pandemic, the actual work/home balance has been much easier. There are so many negatives about the pandemic, but when you try to look for the positives, that’s one of them.”

On pushing for others like Cesaro to get opportunities at a push: “My mentor William Regal… when he sees somebody who’s special, he uses the word magic because part of what we do is magic, like the illusion. Cesaro is magic. He’s never had a singles match at WrestleMania, and so I watched the first night and I was so happy for him. When you see somebody else do things that they’ve dreamed up or they accomplish something awesome, and you love that person, it almost feels better. One of the things that people don’t think about a lot in regard to entertainment personalities is their lives outside of what they see on television. One of the things with WWE superstars, specifically, is that there’s a lot of camaraderie there and a lot of love for each other. When somebody does something great, like Cesaro finally getting to break through, there’s a whole slew of people who are happy for him. I think that’s one of the beautiful things about our industry that a lot of people don’t get to see.”

On how coming back from injury changed his approach to his work: “I found myself wrestling with more joy. Sometimes you take things for granted, and since I’ve come back from the injury, I feel like there are very few times that I’ve taken it for granted. One of the things that I’ve fallen in love with that we don’t get a chance to do right now [since SmackDown’s current ThunderDome set at the University of Southern Florida is much smaller than their previous location at Tropicana Field] is they had these golf carts that take people around, and I like to surprise them by jumping in front of the golf cart and getting hit. Finding joy in the in between moments, finding joy and appreciation in the fact that we get to do this awesome thing that I love so much, I think that there’s really been a turning point in my perspective.”

On his contract expiration date and plans going forward: “It’s funny that people gravitate towards the date ‘September,’ and I think it’s because that’s when my last contract ended, but it doesn’t end in September. I’m still trying to figure out what that looks like… I had a tag team match on SmackDown last Friday, and it was a lot of fun, but my neck was just wrecked. I’m going to be 40 in May and my daughter likes to get on my shoulders to pick leaves from a Japanese maple in front of our house [and he couldn’t this time due to the pain]. You get to that point where it’s like, how long can I do this full-time and still be able to do those kinds of things with my daughter? What’s the right balance between part-time and that sort of thing? It may be that it’s just every once in a while when the urge strikes, or maybe like a schedule where it’s like eight months on, these months off.

“One of the coolest things about wrestling, and just be being an independent contractor in general, is that you can say, “Well, I really only want to do this amount of work.” What that amount of work is, I have no idea yet. I still have to figure it out. But I also need to be respectful of the people who are relying on me to go to work. I have to give them an answer sooner rather than later. I’m trying to figure that out, trying to be responsible as an employee of somebody who’s taken care of our family very well. But then also, trying to take the time to figure it out.”