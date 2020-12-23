Daniel Bryan Says His Full-Time Wrestling Days Are Numbered, Looking at Transitioning to Part-Time

Daniel Bryan’s days as a full-time wrestler have a limited timeframe at this point, according to the man himself. Bryan spoke with BT Sport for a new interview and talked about his in-ring career. The WWE star has had time back and forth in terms of his ring work, including due to his retirement after injury that he eventually came back from, and he told the outlet that being a father to his kids with wife Brie Bella has become his focus now.

“So I’m confident in my body and my longevity,” Bryan said. “But it’s also like, now my life, I’ve got a little bit different priorities? As far as like, I still love wrestling, and I feel like I’ll always be wrestling as long as I can physically do it. But do I want to continue wrestling full-time when [I’ve] got two babies at home. So I just say how much I love wrestling, and it’s this weird part of me that, even talking about it now — and I’ve been wrestling for over 20 years now — it fills me with this joy and it almost gives me like an energy … but now I have things in my life that I love more than wrestling. That give me that a different feeling.”

Bryan goes on to say that his kids are at an important age where he wants to spend time with them and those stages don’t last for a long time, and as a parent you want to appreciate it so a lot of him wants to focus on that.

“So now I’m just kind of switching priorities in my life, where for years wrestling has been kind of the key focus and all that kind of stuff. My contract is coming up soon, and not to say that — but we’re looking transitioning me to maybe less than a full-time wrestler. My time of being a full-time wrestler are numbered, and I’m more going to be a full-time dad, part-time wrestler. [laughs] Wrestling is my side job, daddy-ing is my most important job.”

