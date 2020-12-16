Darby Allin Doesn’t Know Sting’s Intentions for AEW, Isn’t Sure If He’d be ‘Manageable’ for Sting

– Speaking to Sportskeeda for a recent interview, AEW TNT champion Darby Allin spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Sting joining AEW. Sting previously teased a storyline with Darby Allin last week on Dynamite. Below are some highlights.

Allin on Sting’s intentions for AEW: “I have no clue. I don’t know what his health’s like. I don’t know what he wants to do. But if he wants to get in the ring with me, I’m ready. If he’s ready, I’m ready. But I have no clue if he’s actually going to be ready. Everything’s up in the air.”

On the idea of Sting managing him: “Absolutely. But I don’t know what his intentions are. I don’t know if he wants to manage me. I don’t know if I’m manageable.”

On a possible cinematic match with Sting: “Like I said, if he’s game, I’m game. I have never done a cinematic match, but if you look at my promos, I’m definitely up for the challenge. I guarantee you I’d definitely give the most crazy cinematic match of all time.”