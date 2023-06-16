Darius Carter On Tyrus’ NWA World Title Reign, Says His Open Challenges Don’t Feel Authentic

Darius Carter would like to get a show at Tyrus’ NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, and he recently talked about Tyrus’ reign and more. Carter spoke with Fightful’s Joel Pearl & SP3 on In The Weeds, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Tryus’ reign as NWA Champion: “Bringing the championship onto the news networks, that’s fantastic. There is no doubt that the man is getting press on that championship, but is all that press legit in the way it should be? Is all that press positive? Absolutely not. Is all that press directly related to professional wrestling? No, it’s not. The NWA Championship goes back so long, to a time that I wish I could be in. I wish I could have experienced the territories. I wish I could have traveled and known what it was like to have an area, be at the top of that area, and then be sent to another and another. That’s really development at its finest.”

On open challenges for the World Title: “The thing about that NWA Championship situation is, they are presenting open challenges, but it doesn’t feel authentic. It doesn’t feel, to me, that you’re really giving all the opportunities that you can to the most deserving talent and challengers out there. It’s not to discredit NWA, maybe you have people in your area and you’re only looking 400 or 500 miles, maybe you’re not looking that far out. When they mention Darius Carter and NWA’s twitter feed is buzzing, you see the notification bell going off, you shouldn’t ignore that. You keep hearing people suggesting me. I’m not sitting here and saying Darius Carter and tweeting NWA every day. Whenever NWA asks who should be brought in? Who should get a heavyweight championship opportunity? My feed is blowing up. Give me the mic, give me the ring, you can give me three minutes. You don’t need to give me the world because I can make the world out of a city. I’m here to be challenged. I’m not asking for it to be easy, I don’t want it to be easy.”