Dark Match Result From Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
December 30, 2022 | Posted by
WWE held a dark match before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li before the show. The finish saw Morgan pinned Li after the ObLIVion.
After the match, Titus O’Neal came out to get the audience hyped for the episode.
