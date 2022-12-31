wrestling / News

Dark Match Result From Tonight's WWE Smackdown

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a dark match before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li before the show. The finish saw Morgan pinned Li after the ObLIVion.

After the match, Titus O’Neal came out to get the audience hyped for the episode.

You can see our live coverage of the episode here.

