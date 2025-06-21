Dave Bautista Reportedly Has An Offer For Road House 2

Deadline reports that Dave Bautista has an offer to appear in the upcoming sequel to Road House, which will be directed by Guy Ritchie. While there is an offer for Batista, talks between the actor and Amazon MGM Studios haven’t actually started yet.

The film will be written by Will Beall. Jake Gyllenhaal will return to play former UFC fighter Dalton, who works as a bouncer for a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. The first film was a success for Prime Video, getting over 50 million viewers in its first two weekends. That would eventually go up to 80 million viewers worldwide in the first eight weeks. At the time, Amazon said it had the highest viewership of any of their original movies.

The sequel will be produced by Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Alex Gartner, Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories Productions with Josh McLaughlin and Ivan Atkinson executive producing.