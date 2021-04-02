Davey Boy Smith Jr. Still Likely For WWE, Note On How Long They’ve Been Interested

It was reported back in February that Davey Boy Smith Jr was headed to WWE, with the likely destination being NXT UK. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is still the case, and Smith will be “introduced” when he inducts his father, the British Bulldog, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Smith is not booked for the April 8 edition of Bloodsport, even though he had been appearing there, so this is likely another sign that he’s WWE-bound. WWE had been interested previously, but he was under contract with MLW until the end of last year. Previously there was interest from AJPW as well, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that. It’s unknown if AEW made an offer, but Jim Ross pushed him hard when he and Tony Khan met Smith at a party last year. He was still under MLW contract at the time.