David Arquette Set For Loser Gets Head Shaved Match at NWA Pop Up

– David Arquette’s match at NWA Pop Up is official, and his hair is on the line for this one. The NWA has announced that Arquette and a tag team partner will face Jocephus and a partner in a match at the event, which takes place in Clarksville, Tennesse on January 5th.

The news comes after a video in which Jocephus offered to team up with Arquette for the event, but only if Arquette would allow Jocephus’ spiritual advisor to shave his head. In response to the offer, Arquette posted his own video saying he doesn’t “need you or your freaky spiritual advisor giving me any advice.” He notes that he’s wrestling to prove to himself that he can do it, and challenges Jocephus to a tag team match, with the loser getting their head shaved.