David Benoit Says Chris Jericho Was One of Only Two People Who Were There For Him After Chris Benoit Incident, Says Vince McMahon Never Called Him

David Benoit spoke with Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring season two premiere which focuses on his father, Chris Benoit. David said that Chris Jericho and Chavo Guerrero were the only two people who were really there for him after the Chris Benoit incident, and said Vince McMahon never called him. He also said he wants to wrestle. Highlights are below.

On the role that Chris Jericho has played in his life: “He’s played a big role in my life. He’s always been there for me. Only two people that really been there for me were Chavo and Chris when the whole thing went down. I didn’t get no calls from anyone else, not even Vince McMahon called me after, but that’s his decision.”

On if doing the documentary got him any closure: “I let 13 years of pain go away when I sat there in front of that camera. I let it all out and I felt like a new man.”

On if he was bothered by things being included in the documentary that they didn’t run by him: “It bothered me a lot. I didn’t expect to see those pictures, I guess you could say.”

On if he wants to wrestle: “Yes, I want to wrestle, I just don’t know where to go. I’ve been looking.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open Radio with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.