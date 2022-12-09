David McLane On WOW – Women Of Wrestling’s Run So Far, Working With AJ Mendez

WOW – Women Of Wrestling’s ‘Crowning the Champs’ episode airs this weekend, and host David McLane weighed in on the promotion’s run thus far and more. McLane spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On WOW’s first 13 weeks so far: “We’re so happy. It’s an alternative for wrestling fans. W we’re all wrestling fans, and nothing better than watching some diversity of,another product that’s out there and we’re answering the fans’ call for putting on women’s wrestling and more women’s wrestling and a dedicated hour to it. So we’re fortunate. We’re in all 210 markets. I do have to, you know, I’m humbly here talking to you today, Mike, but, I’ve got to brag about the fact that women’s wrestling is, for the first time ever – we didn’t have this in GLOW, in GLOW, we were only on maybe, maybe if we were lucky, 80 somehing markets, if we reached a hundred, I’d be amazed. 210 markets. It doesn’t matter what market you’re in. Kokomo, Indiana, Nashville, Illinois, St. Louis. Wherever you are, you can see WOW – Women of Wrestling.”

On this weekend’s episode: “This weekend’s a big weekend for wrestling on television and otherwise, and we’re fortunate to be in the mix, and it’s gonna be a great WOW – Women of Wrestling weekend because the Tag Team championship is going to be held, and it’s the culmination of a lot of matches that have taken place over the last 13 weeks. We will have the crowning of the new Tag Team Champions and any big fans of WOW know that the best known and, and most popular, easily Tag Team champions of WOW were Caged Heat. You’ll see a little montage [this weekend] that pays homage to them. So you’ll see the original Ice Cold, you’ll see the Warrior Woman. You’ll see Fire and Adrenaline, you’ll see Caged Heat, you’ll see Santana Garrett and Amber O’Neal on there. There’s just a great history of tag team wrestling on this weekend’s broadcast, and I encourage everyone to watch it. And those that were a fan of it, um, we pay homage all the way back to when it began.”

On working with AJ Mendez: “I never knew this until after the fact, but when AJ and I went to do the announcing for a while on the very first night, we had total chaos outside of the building, and I was pulled away for the whole day with just total chaos. She and I never got to sit and review anything, The show started at, I think 7 or 7:30. I literally came to the table one minute before. She just gave me a look like, ‘I’ve been here since, you know, two or three in the afternoon. Where have you been?’ Then, the mics went on. The show went, and it was days later, maybe weeks later, that she told me, well, she had never done announcing before! [Laughs] Oh man, stupidity on my part, and my stupidity looks like a genius, genius, genius result because she and I blended perfectly and had tremendous chemistry and worked well together. I really enjoyed working with AJ and she kept me straight and narrow. It was great fun.”

On what Mendez brought to the company: “She’s blowing up now. She’s got big producer and writing gigs for Netflix movies, and her career’s just blossoming. I love to see it, but it was great working with AJ. She provided us something that none of us could do, which was really not only an insight to the women wrestlers and what they were going through in the ring. She gave a historical picture that no one else had of women’s wrestling. So it was great having AJ involved.”

On the feedback they’ve gotten from their partners: “The feedback’s been excellent. We’re gaining an audience. The eyeballs of the consumers are finding WOW. Syndication is a difficult animal, in that we’re not able to even be with you right now and say, watch Saturday night at such and such time in one place. You’ve got to be going to your local marketplace and find where WOW airs. So that’s a bit challenging in today’s marketplace, but we’re finding it, we’re growing it, we’re doing exceptionally well with women viewership. I’ve been told in some respects we have the highest women’s viewership of any wrestling program ever, period, and that was a goal to capture those dissatisfied women that were watching wrestling over the last few years and [to] bring them back and bring the families back to wrestling. The live events have been well received. Even AJ Mendez, whom you mentioned earlier, said to me, you know, ‘Wow, look at our live audience. We’ve got the kids back.’ That’s something very unique that she told me. You don’t see in other leagues as much the family component, the dad with the daughter, the mom with the youngsters, and they’re coming to WOW, but we got a lot of room to grow, Mike, we need you. We, we thank you and we need you and we need the fans. It’s a David versus Goliath, not only to grow in the wrestling space, but the entire entertainment space. A lot of competition. We need help. We need more eyeballs, and we need the fans to get online and say how they like WOW, and even what they don’t like. We’re listening and we will listen and adjust to what the fans want. We’re humbled that we’re on nationally, we’re growing, we’re humbled that we’ve got great viewerships starting, but it’s just got to grow. And luckily this is a marathon and not a race.”