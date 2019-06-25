David Starr Stomps on WWE UK Championship During OTT WrestleRama 3

– David Starr may not have walked away from his match with WALTER at OTT WrestleRama 3 victorious, but he made quite a statement by stomping on the WWE UK Title. Starr earned a hefty reaction from the crowd as he took the championship belt, which WALTER holds, and dropped it on the ground to step on. That earned him a powerbomb from the champion, as you can see in the below videos.

The end to the above clip.. pic.twitter.com/Knwvbj9bXG — Daniel 'The Troublemaker' Manning (@irishslamdan) June 24, 2019

Starr, who has been building his name on controversy by calling out ROH owners Sinclair for their politics and slamming Jim Cornette for a clip of Cornette using racial slurs, also drew the attention of former UK Champion Pete Dunne by his actions at WrestleRama 3. Dunne took to Twitter to reference Starr’s “#WeTheIndependent” campaign for indy wrestling, as you can see below: