wrestling / News
David Starr Stomps on WWE UK Championship During OTT WrestleRama 3
– David Starr may not have walked away from his match with WALTER at OTT WrestleRama 3 victorious, but he made quite a statement by stomping on the WWE UK Title. Starr earned a hefty reaction from the crowd as he took the championship belt, which WALTER holds, and dropped it on the ground to step on. That earned him a powerbomb from the champion, as you can see in the below videos.
Don't @ Triple H! #WalterSoldOut pic.twitter.com/Q68NUJllfg
— Daniel 'The Troublemaker' Manning (@irishslamdan) June 23, 2019
The end to the above clip.. pic.twitter.com/Knwvbj9bXG
— Daniel 'The Troublemaker' Manning (@irishslamdan) June 24, 2019
Starr, who has been building his name on controversy by calling out ROH owners Sinclair for their politics and slamming Jim Cornette for a clip of Cornette using racial slurs, also drew the attention of former UK Champion Pete Dunne by his actions at WrestleRama 3. Dunne took to Twitter to reference Starr’s “#WeTheIndependent” campaign for indy wrestling, as you can see below:
Anti contract ✖️
Anti independent ✖️
Anti David Starr ✔️
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Talks About Reports Of Rick Rude Walking Out of Slamboree 1994 After Issue With Ric Flair, If Flair’s Valet Fifi Was Part of the Issue
- Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay Continue To Trade Shots, Rollins Tells Ospreay ‘We Can Compare Bank Accounts’
- Vince McMahon’s ‘No Wrestling During Commercials’ Edict Caught WWE People By Surprise
- WWE Planning To Push Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Relationship More, Possible Plans For Mixed Tag Match