Dax Harwood Says FTR Has Talked About Taking A Year Away From TV Wrestling

Dax Harwood says that FTR are looking at a lot of options when their contract expire, including taking a year off of TV wrestling. Harwood recently spoke with Fightful and said that his and Cash Wheeler’s AEW contracts expire in April, and they’ve talked about taking a year off of wrestling with television and doing things that “excite us” on the scene. You can check out the highlights below:

On having various options in the industry: “It’s very intriguing, very exciting. Here’s the thing. Hunter took a chance on us in 2015, and he put the tag belts on a relatively unknown, relatively unproven tag team, and he let us run with it. Then he gave us American Alpha, and he can use Enzo and Cass, and he gave us DIY, and he gave us that platform. Then we went to the main roster and things happened, and when we were ready to go, Tony Khan picked us up. So I have loyalty to both of these guys for what they have done for me and done for my family. But also, I’m never satisfied in wrestling. There’s a lot of stuff I wanna keep doing, and I’ve got a short amount of time to do it. So Cash and I have talked. Our deals come up at the end of April. I’d have to check with my lawyer, Mike Dawkins, but I think that’s right, the end of April. We’ve even thought about, what if we just take a year off of TV wrestling, you know what I mean?”

On what their approach to time off would be: “Yeah, and we may take a different approach than Johnny [Gargano] because Johnny, I think he’s a little younger than I am, I would imagine so. We’ve talked about it, and our approach would be, take a year off of TV wrestling, maybe, and do things that excite us. We’ve been able to do that quite a bit this year, like starting with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express match, and we had a fucking knockdown, drag-out match that I’m so proud of because, in my opinion, you can ask Ricky and I think he’d tell you the same thing, it was their best match they’ve had since 1990 with the Midnight Express. We’ve been able to do things like New Japan and AAA and tonight with Mike Bailey. Those are things that excite me because I love wrestling so much. So if we do take a year off of TV wrestling, I don’t think you’ll not see us. You might not see us mainstream, but it would be so Cash and I could one, rest our bodies because we haven’t been able to do that in sight years, but two, we could do things that make us happy and bring joy to us, and then we’ll go from there, I guess,” Harwood said.