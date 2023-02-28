Dax Harwood On Starting His Podcast, Weighs In On His Comments About CM Punk & AEW

Dax Harwood is keeping busy with his podcast, and he recently discussed starting the show as well as his comments about CM Punk and the Elite. Harwood spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On starting his podcast: “I’d been asked before to do a podcast, whether it was one about tag teams or wrestling psychology, but I had never wanted to do one. The market is so flooded with them. When my good buddy Matt Koon asked me, I agreed on one condition: I wanted to do it my way. I know that way might ruffle some feathers, but I’m not purposely trying to hurt feelings. I’m just going to be real. I can’t be fake. I need to tell the truth. I love doing that with Matt. He is the maestro, the conductor, and the amount of time and effort and heart he puts into this podcast, it’s amazing.”

On his goal with the podcast: “My goal is to open up a whole world as to who wrestlers are. We’re a lot more than tough guys wrestling in our underwear. I want to break that exterior. The struggle is physical, but it’s also mental. For me, the struggle is about being a husband and a father, and balancing being home with life on the road. And I’m so grateful that people want to hear what I have to say.”

On his comments about CM Punk and a potential return to AEW: “That was David Harwood speaking, and I was talking about one of my best friends. Just because of what happened, or what people think happened, there is no ill will. I’m here, at least through the duration of my contract in April, to make AEW the best company I can. If I continue to stay here, I want to make AEW the best company I possibly can, especially the younger wrestlers. There is so much potential here. Deep down, there are good people in wrestling—myself, Cash, Matt Koon, Punk, The Young Bucks—and we all inherently want to be good. I don’t go out looking to upset people. There is a fine line when you try to portray a character, which makes you money, and being a human being, but I’m looking to tell the truth.”