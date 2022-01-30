Dax Harwood, Taz and Red Velvet File For New Trademarks

‘Gimmick Attorney’ Mike Dockins noted on Twitter that AEW stars Dax Harwood, Taz and Red Velvet have all filed for new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. Harwood and Velvet trademarked their ring names, while Taz trademarked ‘The Human Suplex Machine.’ The trademarks are for:

International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes