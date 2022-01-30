wrestling / News
Dax Harwood, Taz and Red Velvet File For New Trademarks
‘Gimmick Attorney’ Mike Dockins noted on Twitter that AEW stars Dax Harwood, Taz and Red Velvet have all filed for new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. Harwood and Velvet trademarked their ring names, while Taz trademarked ‘The Human Suplex Machine.’ The trademarks are for:
International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
#FTR – FEAR THE REGISTRATION@DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/B5xV7dv7a0
— "Gimmick Attorney®" Mike Dockins (@gimmickattorney) January 27, 2022
Congratulations to @Thee_Red_Velvet! Keep stirring it up! pic.twitter.com/bzjJWJmgHZ
— "Gimmick Attorney®" Mike Dockins (@gimmickattorney) January 27, 2022
Trademark if you can, register if I let you.
Thankfully @OfficialTAZ was pleased that the US government officially recognizes him as THE HUMAN SUPLEX MACHINE so I didn’t have to get dumped on my head. pic.twitter.com/DcIsG3TiIB
— "Gimmick Attorney®" Mike Dockins (@gimmickattorney) January 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes & Rumors for WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Talk of No Kickoff Show Matches
- Backstage Details on Vince McMahon Changing Plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2022
- Backstage Rumor on Latest Return for WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Notes on Glowing Reviews for Johnny Knoxville Behind the Scenes in WWE