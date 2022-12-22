Dax Harwood To Get His Own Podcast, Offers Update On His Health

Dax Harwood appeared on the final episode of William Regal’s Gentleman Villain podcast, in place of Regal. Co-host Matt Koon announced that Harwood would be getting his own podcast that launches on December 29. The podcast is called ‘FTR with Dax Harwood.’ A new Twitter account has already been created for the show.

During his interview with Koon, Harwood offered an update on his health and noted that he hasn’t been feeling great lately. He once again said that FTR’s double dog collar match with the Briscoes at ROH Final Battle is his best match yet.

He said (via Fightful): “Well the match, the outcome… I talked to Cash about this and I always wondered why Bret Hart said the match with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 was his greatest match ever. I love the match, I think it’s incredible. But I always thought, and he’s had matches that were technically better than that one, but as soon as that bell rung when we were finished, I knew right then why he thought that was his greatest match ever, as I feel about the Dog Collar match. I think the Dog Collar match, and I’m not a gimmick wrestler, I’m not a Blood & Guts kind of wrestler. I’m a lock up, gritty wrestler that tries to use wrestling holds or wrestling moves to tell the stories. But after that bell rung, after that last bell, I knew that was the greatest masterpiece I’ve ever structured and put together. It was a very emotional time for me walking to the back with those guys. It’s very cliche for me to say but it was indescribable. Physically, I feel like sh*t. I was telling you before we started recording that I still have a huge bruise on my ass, my lower back is in shambles. That’s the thing that I don’t understand about some of the wrestling today, is that they take these bumps and they get these bruises in these matches and then they get right back up. We’re kinda telling people that once you’ve fought for the last thirty, forty, twenty, however old you are years, it’s true that it’s fake, but it’s not fake when I’m flying home in discomfort. It’s not fake when I do get home and I can’t play with my eight year old daughter because I feel so physically bad. That’s one of the things that I wanted to express here is that wrestling is an art form and in my opinion, it’s the most beautiful art form, but man it does take a toll on your body.“