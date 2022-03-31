DDP Says Scott Hall’s Death Hit Kevin Nash Really Hard, Thinks Nash Will Try To Help Cody Hall Succeed

In the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), DDP spoke about how hard the passing of Scott Hall hit his best friend Kevin Nash, and how Nash will try to help out Hall’s son Cody. Here are highlights:

On how Hall and Nash ended up in WCW together: “It was costing him (Nash) money to be a wrestler,” DDP revealed. “I’m like ‘Eric, that motherf-cker is as straight as it gets. He did what he had to do for him and his family.’ I said ‘he is a good, good dude.’ And he was like ‘really?’ And I was like ‘really.’ He goes ‘what’s his story?’ I said ‘what do you mean?’ He goes ‘is he up soon?’ I said ‘I don’t know. I’ll give him a call.’ I did, and the same thing with Scott, they were around the same time. I remember those guys telling me, Kev maybe had a different story, but I remember they both didn’t know until right before and neither one of them wanted to leave. Neither one of them wanted to leave and go to WCW. They wanted to stay there (WWE). They just wanted to be paid accordingly and when you think you’ve got all the power, well I’m just going to let them go. And they realized how strong those two cats were and how strong they were together. Because they were never really together. They were because they were working a program with Shawn and the whole deal, the way they got Kid in and everything. But they were working together behind the curtain, you know? They were working out there so it was just so natural for them to come together and they watched each other’s back.”

On how Nash took Hall’s death: “We took it hard. Really hard. But Kev, he took it really hard. Like I took it hard, he took it really hard and you know, it was tough. That last week or so was really tough.”

On Nash helping Cody Hall: “I think there is definitely something there for sure. And Kev, you know, he’s gonna really reach out, and you know, because Kev works every d-mn weekend because he loves it. He works with whatever d-mn promoter there is. He knows them all and Cody and I were talking about it. I had his sister and Scott’s brother Jeff over for dinner when they were in town here and Cody, I think there is a future for him out there. I think timing is everything and he’s done his time. He’s been to Japan. He’s been to the UK. He just needs a break. I think working independents right now, you know, the independent world out there, they draw. And I think Cody Hall, as a name, is a draw to see what he can do, you know? So I think the time, and we talked about this. And Kevin is like, like I said, it’s still really, really hard on him so anything he can do to help out Cody, I think he’ll do. It’s just the friend Kevin Nash is.”