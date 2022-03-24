Dean Muhtadi Signs Triple V, A Wrestler With Downs Syndrome, To A Management Deal

In a post on Instagram, Dean Muhtadi (formerly Mojo Rawley in WWE) announced that he has signed Vincent, aka Triple V, to a talent contract. Vincent is an aspiring wrestler with Downs Syndrome. Muhtadi, who is part of the management company Paragon Talent Group, said he discovered Vincent thanks to Sasha Banks.

He wrote: “Can’t thank my close friend @sashabankswwe enough for taking such an interest in Vincent! Sometimes just a phone call can change someone’s life and that was most certainly the case here! Thank you Boss for your continuous support and for always being a great person! And thank you to @john_chiorando @charlie @dreammachineusa @daniellemoinet for what is coming next! Wait until you see what we got cooking!”