Decay vs. MK Ultra Knockouts Title Bout Set for TNA No Surrender

– TNA Wrestling announced a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match at TNA No Surrender scheduled for later this month. Knockouts World Tag Team Champs Decay (Rosemary and Havok) will defend their titles against MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly). The event is scheduled for February 23 at the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will be streamed live on TNA+.

