– Declan McMahon, the son of Shane McMahon, recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about attending a highs chool wrestling practice and how it really wrecked him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Declan McMahon on his experience attending a traditional high school wrestling practice: “I tried one wrestling practice. I had a friend in high school, his name was Alex, he’s wrestling currently at Brown University. He was like, ‘Hey, why don’t you come to a wrestling practice.’ I mean, I’m in good football shape, let’s go. Holy shit, that kicked my ass. I mean the cardio — me and my dad talk about it all the time. Football is very hard obviously, but just the hardest sport is wrestling in the sense of the conditioning, the flexibility, the movement, the strength. You use different muscles that like it feels like you didn’t even know how.”

On how he felt after the practice: “After I finished that one wrestling practice, I was lying on the mat, my calves were burning, my biceps were burning, this is different. I never really fell in love with the traditional style of wrestling, but I wish I had done it more. It’s such great for cardio and it’s just phenomenal for the physicality of it also. Part of me wishes I got into that when I was younger.”

Declan currently plays football as a red-shirt freshman running back for the Indiana University football team.