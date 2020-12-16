Deonna Purrazzo On Potential Matches With Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida, Her Iron Man Match With Jordynne Grace

In a recent interview on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, Deonna Purrazzo discussed potential matches with AEW stars Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, her Iron Man Match against Jordynne Grace, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Deonna Purrazzo on the comradery of the Knockouts locker room: ““It was a little scary for me at first to come to those tapings towards the end of May. I was my own for the first time in a long time. When I was in WWE, I had some of my best friends with me at that point. To be walking into a new place, and not that I didn’t know anyone, but just to be on my own, it was really scary and intimidating for me. But there are a great group of girls who make up our women’s division – great athletes but even better people who, right off the bat, made me feel comfortable and were really excited that I was going to join the team. I just think that has continued. I think we all aren’t afraid to fail and we all aren’t afraid to make mistakes to see what works and what doesn’t. We all want to be supportive of each other and what everyone’s doing. It’s a different feeling, especially with women because there are only so many spots and there are only so many matches and stories. It can create a lot of competition and those feelings translate when you’re in the locker room. I don’t feel that as much here, if at all, with our group of girls.

On her Iron Man match with Jordynne Grace: “In the climate we are in where there’s no fans, 30 minutes is a long, long time. I think it’s been long enough to talk about it, but that wasn’t the original plan for what Jordyn [Grace] and I were working to. Because those spots from Slammiversary and the chemistry Jordyn and I created that night and the response with the fans saying it was the match of the night and the potential match of the year for the Knockouts, they wanted us to do this 30 minute Iron Man match. We were both like, ‘What the heck are we going to do for 30 minutes?’ We had filmed some stuff that then didn’t get aired to make it make sense, and it was a whirlwind of changing things around to try to make the story make sense. I think ultimately we were able to make it come together to make it make sense.”

On potential matches with Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida at Hard to Kill: “I would love to wrestle Britt [Baker] at Hard to Kill. I would love to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida at Hard to Kill. But as far as our Impact roster goes, my No. 1 right now just because we’ve had some interactions is Taya Valkyrie. She says the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all time, and I’m over it. So, I’d like to defeat her, break her arm, piledriver her, and shut her up a little bit. So, definitely Taya, and a rematch with Rosemary would be great.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Sitting Ringside with David Penzer with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.