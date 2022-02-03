wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Discussing Never Getting a Photo With Triple H in WWE NXT
– Speaking to Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, Deonna Purrazzo discussed her run in WWE and never getting a picture with Triple H after signing with NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Deonna Purrazzo on never getting a picture with Triple H in NXT: “I never got a picture with Triple H when I was in NXT — our class picture. I was very upset about it. I’m [in] the only class probably in the history of the Performance Center to not get a class picture. So, I photoshopped my head on every single person in the picture besides Triple H, and then on his birthday, I tweeted at him and said, ‘Happy Birthday, boss. Thanks for the warm welcome to NXT!'”
On the next NXT class after hers: “That’s probably why I was fired. So the next class after me, which was Chelsea [Green]’s class is taking their picture with Triple H and I go up to Kristen Altman, who works in Stamford and I said, ‘Hey, my class didn’t get to take a picture with him. What’s up with that?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, we really dropped the ball. Kinda is what it is. You’re gonna have to win a championship if you want a picture with him now,’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m fucked.’ So that’s the best Photoshop I’ve ever done.”
On if she would go back to WWE and get a photo with Triple H: “No [she wouldn’t take the photo,] because now everyone’s done it, and I like that, I haven’t… I’m like the rebel, like, I don’t need a picture with Triple H.”
