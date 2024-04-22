wrestling / News
Details On How To Win A Truck From The Rock
The Rock is doing a giveaway in relation with his Zoa Energy brand to promote the Mango Splash flavor being exclusively sold at 7 Eleven. He wrote,
“Yo I want you to WIN this insane brand new MANGO SPLASH WRAPPED FORD F-150 BIG DWAYNE ENERGY = BIG ZOA GIVEAWAY! To celebrate our @ZOAEnergy Mango Splash flavor, exclusively sold at @7eleven stores in the US, I’m giving away this – one of one – Ford F-150 Raptor Head to a 7-11 near you and SCAN THE IN STORE QR CODE for a chance to win! ONLY 9 DAYS LEFT TO ENTER!! Good luck and I have a cool idea on how I’m gonna deliver this truck to the winner!! Enjoy your @ZOAEnergy! #7Eleven #ZOAEnergy #MangoSplash”
Yo I want you to WIN this insane brand new MANGO SPLASH WRAPPED FORD F-150
BIG DWAYNE ENERGY = BIG ZOA GIVEAWAY!
To celebrate our @ZOAEnergy Mango Splash flavor, exclusively sold at @7eleven stores in the US, I'm giving away this – one of one – Ford F-150 Raptor
Head… pic.twitter.com/2JP42CX6zi
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 21, 2024
