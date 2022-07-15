Details On Plans For AEW Tag Team Titles, Why The Belts Were Put On Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

If the AEW tag team title change on Dynamite was a surprise, that’s because it was intended to be. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the plan was always to put the belts on Lee and Strickland, with the match itself meant to elevate the team. AEW wanted to elevate them, as well as Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks, to the level of the Young Bucks, the Lucha Brothers and FTR as the ‘big five’ teams in the company. They are taking up spots previously filled by Santana and Ortiz, the Hardys and Jurassic Express, since all three aren’t on television right now for injuries or other reasons.

AEW started teasing a break-up between Lee and Strickland as a way to make their eventual win a surprise. Once Jeff Hardy was suspended and the Young Bucks got the titles, the plan was always for them to drop to Lee and Strickland.

The feeling backstage is that ‘Swerve in Our Glory’ has had ‘tremendous’ matches and they like the idea of a Shaq/Kobe pairing. That being a team with a large, charismatic wrestler as one of the members and the fact that they don’t always get along. So the heel turn teases from Strickland were to help the surprise.