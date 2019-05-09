Details On Possible PPV Price and Streaming Plans For AEW Double or Nothing

As we reported yesterday, AEW reached a deal with ITV to bring their Double or Nothing PPV to the UK through ITV Box Office. That PPV will be priced at 14.95 pounds, which is about $19.44 in the US. It will run from 1 to 5 AM early Sunday morning on May 26. The UK usually has far cheaper PPV prices than the US, Canada or Australia. The BUY-IN pre-show will be on ITV 4 at midnight.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the suggested US PPV price for the event is $49.95, but the local companies set the price, not AEW, so it could be higher or lower depending on the carrier. The number is similar to what Impact currently charges. While no announcements have been made, it’s believed the PPV will be on traditional PPV through inDemand on cable, along with DirecTV and Dish Network. It’s believed these plans are either final or close to it.

There will also be some streaming availability in the US that is expected to be announced in the next week. The streaming service that carries the show will likely be connected to the TV station that will carry the weekly TV show in the fall.

Meanwhile, Canadian cable companies connected to inDemand in the US will carry the event there on TV. It’s unknown regarding other PPV companies, but it will be available as an iPPV on FITE everywhere except the US because of the individual deal for that country and the UK because ITV has the exclusive rights. Australia and the rest of Europe will likely be on FITE with no TV PPV component. More announcements are expected this week, as well as on the Double or Nothing show itself.

The Buy In show will be the largest live wrestling show on broadcast TV in the UK in decades. The ITV World of Sport show, which was ten episodes, was taped. World of Sport used to be live on Saturdays through 1969, but stopped being live at all after 1972. Buy In will be available in some form in the US, possibly through free streaming on social media. AEW hopes that when the promotion gets going that the pre-shows will be part of the TV package going forward.

The UK deal was put together by Tony Khan who spends a lot of time in the UK with the Fulham soccer team. The negotiations started in December and got more serious recently.