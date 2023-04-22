Details On Second Lawsuit Filed Against Tammy Sytch Over Fatal Car Accident

A new report has details on the second lawsuit that has been filed against Tammy Sytch over the car accident that resulted in the death of Julian Lasseter. PWInsider reports that a second civil suit was filed against Sytch on March 21st by Jane Olivova. Olivova was a passenger in another car that was hit during the accident.

Olivova is suing Sytch, her fiance James Pente, and Geico. She alleges in the lawsuit that:

“As a direct and proximate result of the negligence of Defendant, TAMARA SYTCH, Plaint iff, JANA OLIVOVA, suffered bodily injury including a permanent injury to the body as a whole, pain and suffering of both a physical and mental nature, disability, physical impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, aggravation of an existing condition, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earnings, loss of ability to earn money and loss of ability to lead and enjoy a normal life. The losses are either permanent or continuing and Plaintiff will suffer the losses in the future. Plaintiff, JANA OLIVOVA also suffered other damages, including, but not limited to, loss of the use of the subject vehicle, damage to the subj ect vehicle. Plaintiff, JANA OLIVOVA, will suffer or incur the injuries, expenses and impairment in the future.”

Pente is named in the lawsuit because Olivova alleges he was the owner of the vehicle, though discovery in the other lawsuit has revealed that the car was still technically owned by the dealership Sytch had acquired the car from. Geico is named because the lawsuit alleges that Sytch and Pente were uninsured at the time of the accident, and PWInsider notes that Geico appears to be Olivova’s own insurance.

The lawsuit is seeking $50,000. None of the defendants have responded to the lawsuit as of yet, and there’s no record that they’ve been served at this point.

Sytch is set to stand trial on charges of DUI manslaughter and more starting in September. Sytch is also being sued by the daughter of Lasseter.