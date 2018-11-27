More Details on WALTER Agreeing to a WWE Deal

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WALTER will be finishing up his indie dates in December. Don’t expect WALTER to appear full time for NXT USA or the main roster, as he was not interested in moving to Florida because he’s happy with his life in Germany and wants to continue living there. WALTER will likely make occasional NXT USA appearances (live event tour, Takeover, TV Taping loop), but the belief if that he will be a key part of WWE’s NXT Germany brand when it launches. WALTER also reportedly turned down New Japan Pro Wrestling as he did not want to live there or do long tours there either. It was speculated on months ago that wXw will be working with WWE for the NXT Germany brand and WALTER teaches at their school.