Dexter Lumis Has His First Post-WWE Appearance Announced

Dexter Lumis was only released from WWE last week but his first booking has been announced. He will now be going by the ring name “Samual Shaw” and will be appearing for an upcoming Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling event “Born in Blood” on June 24. The “Born in Blood” event name is a tagline taken from Showtime’s DEXTER television series.

ARW announced the news on social media:

Shaw released the following video on his social media: