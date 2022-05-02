wrestling / News
Dexter Lumis Has His First Post-WWE Appearance Announced
Dexter Lumis was only released from WWE last week but his first booking has been announced. He will now be going by the ring name “Samual Shaw” and will be appearing for an upcoming Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling event “Born in Blood” on June 24. The “Born in Blood” event name is a tagline taken from Showtime’s DEXTER television series.
ARW announced the news on social media:
@WrestlingAtomic is excited to announce the #ARW return of SAMUEL SHAW @DexterLumis on Fri June 24th in Melbourne Florida for "Born In Blood". Tickets ON SALE here:https://t.co/fvw5KqmDLR@WrestlingNewsCo @WRESTLEZONEcom @WNSource @WNS_BenKerin @ewrestlingnews @WrestlingNewsRR pic.twitter.com/vrAPtnCtC5
— ARW (@WrestlingAtomic) May 2, 2022
Shaw released the following video on his social media:
Samuel pic.twitter.com/fiHddLg3I1
— Samuel Shaw (@DexterLumis) May 2, 2022
