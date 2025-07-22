Diego Hill Talks How Pro Wrestling Gave Him Purpose In Life

MLW’s Diego Hill recently shared the story of how he found purpose through professional wrestling. Speaking on Fightful’s “In The Weeds,” Hill explained what led him to the ring. Here are the highlights:

On his start: “I started wrestling in 2018-19, but I was still in training at the time,” he said.” What led me into wrestling was, I graduated in 2016 and was looking for a job. It was hard to keep a job, and you try your best to stay out of trouble, but around folks who get you into trouble. I was caught up in those situations at a young age. My older brother saw that I was getting into trouble and he was a pro wrestler. At this moment, I didn’t want to go back to college, I was struggling to find a job, parents almost gave up on me because they thought I was doing nothing after I graduated.

On not being sure about his future: “It was times like that where I was stressed and didn’t know what to do,” he continued. “[My brother] came along with me and was like, ‘I’m giving you a hand, but I need you to do this for me. I want you to try wrestling. You’ve been watching wrestling since you were a boy. How about you give it a try.’ I thought about it, and I didn’t know, but I had nothing else to do with my life, so I had to do something to achieve greatness.

On realizing what wrestling was: “As soon as I went there to give it a try, I realized it’s a great and athletic sport. Wrestling is all different styles, which is what made me love it. When I first started going to training, they looked at me like I have done this before because I’m a super athlete. Before I started wrestling, I grew up doing soccer and basketball. If it wasn’t for my brother, my father, and other people close to me, I wouldn’t have been a wrestler.”