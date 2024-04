TNA has announced a couple of matches and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the announced card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube:

* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid

* Moose vs. Trent Seven

* Jordynne Grace & Steph De Lander sign contract for TNA Rebellion