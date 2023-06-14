Dink The Clown Undergoing Surgery, Pulled From The Gathering IV

Claude Giroux, best known for his run as Dink the Clown in WWE, has pulled from The Gathering IV due to needing leg surgery. PWInsider reports that Giroux was set to reunite with Ray Apollo (Doink) for the convention but has been forced to withdraw due to the surgery.

In addition to working as Dink in the early 90s, Giroux is performed as Tiger Jackson, The Macho Midget, Little Hulkster and Tiny Tim. His most recent wrestling appearance was as Dink for Joey Janela’s Spring Break in 2017.

TMart Productions has announced that they’ve added The Rock N’ Roll Express to their VIP Superticket to make good for Giroux’s inability to appear. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Giroux for a quick and full recovery.