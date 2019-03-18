DJZ Officially Signs With WWE

PWInsider reports that Michael Paris, better known as DJZ, has signed with WWE. Paris is a former two-time Impact Wrestling X-Division champion and a former Impact tag team champion with Andrew Everett. While in Impact, he was also part of the BroMans stable that included Robbie E, who signed with WWE last week. DJZ has also worked for promotions like Ring of Honor, Major League Wrestling, EVOLVE, Game Changer Wrestling and others.

It’s unknown when he is scheduled to report to the WWE Performance Center, but it’s believed he will get a run of final independent shows before that happens.