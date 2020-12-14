Don Callis Hypes Kenny Omega Appearance For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling

Don Callis is teasing something big for Kenny Omega’s appearance on this week’s episode of Impact. Callis posted to Twitter on Monday to hype Omega’s appearance on tomorrow’s episode, posting:

“If you thought last week on #IMPACTonAXSTV was SHOCKING then just wait to see what @KennyOmegamanX and i have in store this Tuesday night!! #InvisibleHand”

The card for tomorrow’s show is as follows:

* Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

* Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards