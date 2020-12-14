wrestling / News
Don Callis Hypes Kenny Omega Appearance For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling
Don Callis is teasing something big for Kenny Omega’s appearance on this week’s episode of Impact. Callis posted to Twitter on Monday to hype Omega’s appearance on tomorrow’s episode, posting:
“If you thought last week on #IMPACTonAXSTV was SHOCKING then just wait to see what @KennyOmegamanX and i have in store this Tuesday night!! #InvisibleHand”
If you thought last week on #IMPACTonAXSTV was SHOCKING then just wait to see what @KennyOmegamanX and i have in store this Tuesday night!! #InvisibleHand https://t.co/UPWliDFUv3
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 14, 2020
The card for tomorrow’s show is as follows:
* Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary
* Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards
More Trending Stories
- Karl Anderson On When He First Learned About The North, Wants to See Them Face AEW Teams
- Bruce Prichard On Pat Patterson Discovering The Rock, Patterson’s Reaction To Montreal Screwjob, His Influence On Rey Mysterio Push
- Bret Hart On Working With British Bulldogs, Why Vince McMahon Let Tag Team Wrestling Fell Off the Map
- Brandon Cutler Makes Fun of Jim Ross’ Criticism on Wrestling Spot, Dax Harwood Responds