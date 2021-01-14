Don Callis On State Of Impact Wrestling, Changing Wrestling Business With Kenny Omega, Potential NJPW Invasion

In a recent interview on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, Don Callis discussed the state of impact wrestling, a potential NJPW invasion, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Don Callis on the state of Impact Wrestling: “I think Scott and I came in under very challenging circumstances in terms of public perception, perhaps. I think we’re a very good team in the sense that Scott had an intimate knowledge of Impact. I had not watched the product since I left TNA on top of 2004, so we both had very perspectives but similar philosohpies about how the wrestling business worked – and had a 45-year friendship that comes along with that. I think the people in the locker room have really made the product exciting to watch. They’ve done a great job in terms of what they deliver in-ring.

“I’m not gonna mention anyone in particular because it’s not fair to leave anyone out because it is a team. Not everyone is the quarterback, some people are the long-snappers. You want to make sure you take care of everyone. The reality is that I never said I was anything other than what I am, which is a visionary. I changed the wrestling business……I said at that time, I’m motivated by big things. Not motivated by week-to-week ratings and things of that nature because guess what? Next week they’ll forget what the rating was the week before. The reality is, they’ll still be talking about changing the entire industry twice which is what Kenny and I have done.”

On a potential NJPW invasion with Omega: “I see my business with New Japan as being done. When I went into New Japan in 2017, they were on one level. When I booked Jericho vs. Omega at the Tokyo Dome, their entire business model changed. Their revenue for that Tokyo Dome show went up exponentially. They’ve been riding the Don Callis effect ever since. There’s nothing left for me to do in New Japan because anything I could do in New Japan now would pale in comparison to the game-changing force of nature of what it was I did three years ago. So, I have zero interest.”

