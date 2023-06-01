wrestling / News
Don Callis Says He Has a New Family, Will Cut The Elite Out Of AEW
Don Callis says he’s got a new family and will be cutting The Elite from AEW. On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Callis and Konosuke Takeshita appeared and addressed Takeshita’s turn at AEW Double Or Nothing where he cost The Elite their Anarchy In the Arena match against the Blackpool Combat Club.
Callis said that Takeshita is the best athlete he has ever seen and that he will prove he is better than Omega. Takeshita then spoke about Omega and said they’ll destroy The Elite and Omega, after which Callis said he’s has a new family that he will build up in order to cut The Elite out of All Elite Wrestling.
"We will destroy #TheELITE, we will destroy KENNY OMEGA."@TheDonCallis and @takesoup address the crowd amidst a deafening sea of boos.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xFAQGL8AJu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023
