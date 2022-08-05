WWE News: Double Smackdown Taping Set For Later This Month, NXT Live Event Tonight

– WWE will be holding a double taping of Smackdown later this month due to travel for Clash at the Castle. PWInsider reports that the double taping will take place on August 26th in order to allow WWE to travel over to the UK the next week for the September 4th PPV.

– WWE has an NXT live event taking place tonight in Largo, Florida. Bron Breakker, Toxic Attraction, Cameron Grimes, and Cora Jade are advertised for the show.