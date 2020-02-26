wrestling / News

Doug Williams & Jonathan Gresham Set For ROH Pure Championship Tournament

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Doug Williams ROH Pure Championship Tournament

Doug Williams and Jonathan Gresham are the first entrants into ROH’s tournament to crown a new Pure Champion. The company has announced, as you can see below, that Williams and Gresham will be part of the previously-announced tournament to crown the first Pure Champion in nearly 14 years.

The tournament kicks off on April 10th in Columbus, Ohio and continues on April 14th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

