Doug Williams & Jonathan Gresham Set For ROH Pure Championship Tournament
Doug Williams and Jonathan Gresham are the first entrants into ROH’s tournament to crown a new Pure Champion. The company has announced, as you can see below, that Williams and Gresham will be part of the previously-announced tournament to crown the first Pure Champion in nearly 14 years.
The tournament kicks off on April 10th in Columbus, Ohio and continues on April 14th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
•Pure Title Tournament•
Tournament to crown ROH Pure Champion begins at #PureExcellence in Columbus, OH on April 10 and Pittsburgh, PA on April 11.
Signed to compete: @DougWilliamsUK
🎟Columbus, OH: https://t.co/1oEQ8iRG9c
🎟Pittsburgh, PA: https://t.co/kJHpac6PbE pic.twitter.com/xxPfOUON7s
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 24, 2020
•Pure Title Tournament•
Tournament to crown ROH Pure Champion begins at #PureExcellence in Columbus, OH on April 10 and Pittsburgh, PA on April 11.
Signed to compete: @TheJonGresham
🎟Columbus, OH: https://t.co/1oEQ8iRG9c
🎟Pittsburgh, PA: https://t.co/kJHpac6PbE pic.twitter.com/5M1Zif2yse
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 25, 2020
