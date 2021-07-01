Doug Williams Making In-Ring Return For ICW Show This Weekend

Doug Williams is set to make his return to the ring for ICW’s show this weekend, which will stream on Peacock and WWE Network. ICW sent along a press release announcing that Williams will return for the show, which takes place on July 3rd and will see Williams battle ICW World Heavyweight Champion DCT.

You can see the full announcement below:

British Wrestling Legend Returns on WWE Network

GLASGOW, Scot., 1 July, 2021 – British wrestling legend Doug Williams is set to make his in-ring return to Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) on Saturday, 3 July on WWE Network and Peacock.

Williams will return to face former ICW World Heavyweight Champion DCT on Fight Club, ICW’s weekly show.

After competing in his UK retirement match in 2018, Williams announced his return to the squared circle via social media earlier this year.

“The events of the past year have made me reassess my decision to retire as it made me understand that you should use your life to the fullest doing what you enjoy. As such I am open to bookings again.”

The twenty-eight-year veteran has flown the flag for British wrestling across the world, performing for the likes of TNA, Ring of Honour and NJPW.

‘The Ambassador of British Wrestling’ was a regular face on ICW shows throughout 2015 and 2016 as part of the faction The 55, a nod to the voting majority that decided Scotland’s fate in the 2014 independence referendum. Since then, fans have warmed to the former IWGP Tag Team Champion, with many users sharing their excitement on social media for Williams’ return.

Watch Doug Williams’ in-ring return this Saturday as well as a huge main event between Adam Maxted and Kez Evans for the ICW Zero-G Championship. ICW action streams every Saturday on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere.