wrestling / News
DPW You Already Know Results 1.15.22: Inaugural Champion Crowned, More
Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s You Already Know show aired on Saturday night, featuring the growning of their inaugural champion and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Kidd Bandit def. Ho Ho Lun
@kiddbanditpro The Avengers but 25% more anime #DPWYAK pic.twitter.com/fJP1qIAaGP
— BL52 (@WillEightySix) January 9, 2022
* Lucky Ali def. Diego Hill and Donnie Ray
* KZT def. Raychell Rose
* Sawyer Wreck def. BK Westbrook, Calibus Kingston, Josh Fuller, Kat Spencer, Luther, Skyler Mack, Tenshi X, Will Wolfen and Yoscifer
* Hardcore Match: Colby Corino def. Gringo Loco
* Calvin Tankman def. Blake Christian
CARTWHEEL SPLASH @CalvinTankman #DPWYAK https://t.co/BFJCEcxeVz pic.twitter.com/t9KomFIfVD
— TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) January 16, 2022
* Ryo Mizunami def. Yuu
* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Bojack def. Andrew Everett to win the vacant title.
@deadlockpro #dpwyak was fucking wild!!! Every match was a banger! #deadlock @deadlockpw #dpwyoualreadyknow #youalreadyknow pic.twitter.com/9xF8IWvxBO
— DB (@KvltHillbilly) January 9, 2022
The FIRST EVER DPW Worlds Champion, @BojackOfficial!#DPWYAK pic.twitter.com/PK5PXp1CvA
— DEADLOCK Pro (@deadlockpro) January 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF