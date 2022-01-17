DPW You Already Know Results 1.15.22: Inaugural Champion Crowned, More

Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s You Already Know show aired on Saturday night, featuring the growning of their inaugural champion and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Kidd Bandit def. Ho Ho Lun

* Lucky Ali def. Diego Hill and Donnie Ray

* KZT def. Raychell Rose

* Sawyer Wreck def. BK Westbrook, Calibus Kingston, Josh Fuller, Kat Spencer, Luther, Skyler Mack, Tenshi X, Will Wolfen and Yoscifer

* Hardcore Match: Colby Corino def. Gringo Loco

* Calvin Tankman def. Blake Christian

* Ryo Mizunami def. Yuu

* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Bojack def. Andrew Everett to win the vacant title.