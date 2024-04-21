DREAMWAVE Uprising: Women Athletes 2 Results 4.19.24: Billie Starkz Competes, More

DREAMWAVE Uprising held their Women Athletes 2 show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the LaSalle, Illinois show, which aired on IWTV, per Cagematch.net:

* Maki Itoh def. Black Swan

* Kylie Rae def. Jazmin Allure

* The Hale Sisters def. Dani Mo & Emily Jaye

* Tara Zep def. Alice Crowley

* Megan Bayne def. Masha Slamovich

* Trish Adora def. Shazza McKenzie

* Zamaya def. Mia Friday

* Hyan def. Miyu Yamashita

* Uprising Alternative Championship Match: Rebecca Scott def. J-Rod, Janai Kai and Vertvixen

* Emi Sakura def. Viva Van

* Gabby Forza def. Amira

* Maggie Lee & Zayda Steel def. Billie Starkz & Brittnie Brooks