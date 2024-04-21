wrestling / News
DREAMWAVE Uprising: Women Athletes 2 Results 4.19.24: Billie Starkz Competes, More
DREAMWAVE Uprising held their Women Athletes 2 show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the LaSalle, Illinois show, which aired on IWTV, per Cagematch.net:
* Maki Itoh def. Black Swan
* Kylie Rae def. Jazmin Allure
* The Hale Sisters def. Dani Mo & Emily Jaye
* Tara Zep def. Alice Crowley
* Megan Bayne def. Masha Slamovich
* Trish Adora def. Shazza McKenzie
* Zamaya def. Mia Friday
* Hyan def. Miyu Yamashita
* Uprising Alternative Championship Match: Rebecca Scott def. J-Rod, Janai Kai and Vertvixen
* Emi Sakura def. Viva Van
* Gabby Forza def. Amira
* Maggie Lee & Zayda Steel def. Billie Starkz & Brittnie Brooks
Black Swan vs Maki Itoh@DWWrestling #Uprising2 @maki_itoh pic.twitter.com/4wE2ecgpem
— Matt Tucker (@wrestletography) April 20, 2024
#Uprising2 @UprisingWomen_ pic.twitter.com/J3u6Zh2aAm
— nick (@cameraguygimmik) April 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Says He Got Heat From Veterans For Inducting Muhammad Ali Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Note On Possible WWE Storyline & Faction For The Creed Brothers (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 41, Possible Move to March or May
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy