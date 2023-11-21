Drew McIntyre Added To Men’s WarGames Match At Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre is officially part of the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, joining Team Judgment Day. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw McIntyre be announced as the fifth member of the heel team for the WarGames match on Saturday’s PPV.

McIntyre made clear that he isn’t part of the group officially, but is just teaming with them for the match. Adam Pearce told Team Rhodes to find a fifth member by the end of the night for the match.

We’ll have an updated lineup for Survivor Series following tonight’s show.