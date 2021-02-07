Drew McIntyre, The Miz Appearing at The Shaq Bowl Today

The Shaq Bowl takes place today before the Super Bowl, with The Miz & Drew McIntyre both set to appear. A tune-in reminder for the special event was sent to 411, with details you can check out below. The event will stream on SHAQBowl.com, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, LiveXLive, YouTube, and TikTok from 3 PM to 6 PM ET and feature Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo, Ezekiel Elliot, Olivia Culpo, Nelly, Tim Tebow, WWE’s Drew McIntyre and The Miz, Terrell Owens, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Offset, Winnie Harlow, DJ Carnage, Quavo, Bryson Tiller, Cedric Gervais, Sarah Walsh and more.

The event is described as follows:

The biggest Sunday in sports just got SHAQ sized – Shaquille O’Neal is set to bring his unrivaled game-day energy to millions of living rooms with the ultimate Big Game Sunday Kick-Off Show: Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl. Broadcasting live from Tampa, FL in a custom-built SHAQ Bowl stadium, the all-new event will feature professional athletes, celebrities, and A-list stars across two teams competing in fun, viral challenges – from hot wing eating to arm wrestling – to win the first-ever SHAQ Bowl Trophy. The pre-game countdown show will also feature game-day commentary from NFL greats alongside SHAQ and an incredible halftime show presented by Pepsi Stronger Together.

The celebrity challenges include:

* #PassTheBall Challenge Presented by Mercari – A sports obstacle course that will include football, basketball, golf, and more

* Hot Wing Challenge Presented by Truff – Shaquille O’Neal will find out who can handle the heat in this hot wing battle featuring Truff hot sauce

* Tug-of-War Presented by JCPenney – The biggest battle of strength will be officiated by Shaquille O’Neal

* Dance Challenge Presented by Aéropostale – Shaquille O’Neal will serve as a judge when the teams bring their swagger to the dance floor

* Six-Pack Challenge Presented by Emsculpt Neo – Witness the celebrity teams as they duke it out in a sit-up challenge to determine which team has the most grit and which celebrity has the strongest core

* Sauce Showdown Presented by Skillshare – Bring “all the boys to the yard” with a game day skill test led by famed “Milkshake” R&B singer and chef Kelis

* Surf’s Up Challenge Presented by Nautica – An ocean-inspired challenge to test which team can last the longest on a mechanical surfboard

* Celebrity Dodgeball Presented by Chewy – Prepare for the ultimate game of celebrity dodgeball