Drew McIntyre Mocks CM Punk’s Entrance In New Video

In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre shared a video of himself at last night’s WWE Smackdown taping, mocking CM Punk’s entrance. McIntyre wrestled Sami Zayn in the night’s dark match main event. He also said he’s looking to rename the Future Shock DDT in Punk’s honor. That DDT was the move that injured Punk at the Royal Rumble.

IT'S CLOBBERIN' TIME 🤪 Let's rename the Future Shock in CM Punk's honor, your suggestions please… pic.twitter.com/5MNQz2aeNb — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 3, 2024