wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reveals Favorite Christmas Movies, Ten Coolest Moves of 2023, Best Matches of 2023
December 24, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Tiktok, Drew McIntyre revealed his picks for his favorite Christmas movies ever.
Honorable mentions: Jingle All The Way, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Love Actually, Fred Claus
#3: Elf
#2: The Grinch
#1: Klaus
@dmcintyrewwe Replying to @Patrick Sloan Before I get into the best three Christmas films of all-time, a very, very, very important PSA to some fans out there… #WWE #Christmas #ChristmasMovies #Klaus ♬ Merry Christmas and Happy New Year – neozilla
– WWE has a livestream showcasing the best matches of 2023.
– WWE also has a video looking at the ten coolest moves of the year.