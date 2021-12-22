Drew McIntyre Wants A One-on-One Match With Cesaro

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting to wrestle Cesaro and noted the two haven’t ever wrestled in a singles match. Here are highlights:

On wanting a Universal title match: “I’m watching like anyone else—as a fan—at what’s going to happen with Roman and Brock at Day 1. Realistically, I couldn’t care less who the universal champion is going into WrestleMania season. I just want my hands on the champion and the universal title. No matter who the universal champion is, it’s fine with me. They’ll be getting their head kicked off their body by Drew McIntyre.”

On wrestling Cesaro: “Oh yeah, [Cesaro] is definitely on my list. I have to mention him any chance I get and the fact we haven’t faced each other considering we’ve been on the same rosters over the years. We’ve both wrestled 20 years apiece. We’ve never had a singles match, which is pretty unbelievable. I’ve been seeing a lot of chatter on my social media that he also brought it up this week, so I think it’s only a matter of time before that match happens.”

On the year that was 2021: “I’m definitely happy with my 2021. Obviously, I would’ve liked to repeat my 2020 where I was pretty much unstoppable the whole year and won every match, but it gets boring if the same person is on top the entire time. WWE and life in general is about ups and downs and peaks and valleys and we’ve seen a little bit of that with Drew McIntyre in 2021. That’s what my character is all about: overcoming adversity just like a real person. With all those ups and downs and when things didn’t seem to be going too well for me, I got back on track, moved from Raw to SmackDown, and had that fresh start and been on a roll recently heading into the new year. I expect big things for Drew McIntyre in 2022.”