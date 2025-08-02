– Actor and comedian Druski narrated the cold open for WWE SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium. You can check out that video below:

– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins are presented a live edition of The Nikki & Brie Show from WWE SummerSlam 2025:

The Nikki & Brie Show is going LIVE from The SiriusXM SummerSlam Tailgate with Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 at MetLife Stadium! 🎙️ Nikki & Brie are coming to you live from WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, August 2nd at 2pm Eastern / 11am Pacific — and you don’t want to miss it! In this unforgettable live episode, we’re bringing the energy of the arena straight to your screen with:

🔥 Special guest interviews

🔥 Games + surprises

🔥 A live audience of Bella Army fans

🔥 Behind-the-scenes WWE vibes

🔥 SummerSlam predictions & hype Whether you’re at the stadium or watching from home, join Nikki & Brie as they celebrate women in wrestling, share stories from the locker room, and go head-to-head in some fun & chaotic games.

– Andrade and Rey Fenix joined SummerSlam: La Previa de WWE today: